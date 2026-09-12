Kreider signed a one-year contract with the Canadiens on Saturday.

According to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, Kreider's deal is worth $2.15 million with the potential to add another $3.25 million if bonuses are met. A few days after his previous contract with the Ducks was mutually terminated, Kreider found a new home with an Eastern Conference contender. The 35-year-old winger had a solid season offensively for Anaheim during the 2025-26 campaign, posting 22 goals, 50 points, 139 shots on net and 69 hits across 75 regular-season games. He'll join the Canadiens and will provide much-needed depth on the wing, likely slotting somewhere in the middle six. He'll provide veteran leadership for Montreal's young forward core, making the signing all the more enticing for a team that reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2001 in the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs.