Canadiens' Chris Terry: Clears waivers, heads to Laval
Terry cleared waivers Friday and will report to Laval of the American Hockey League, Stu Cowan of Hockey Inside Out reports.
Terry, 28, is your typical fringe NHLer that bounces back and forth between the AHL and NHL over the course of the season. He led the St. John's IceCaps with 30 goals and 68 points over 58 games in 2016-17.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...