Terry cleared waivers Friday and will report to Laval of the American Hockey League, Stu Cowan of Hockey Inside Out reports.

Terry, 28, is your typical fringe NHLer that bounces back and forth between the AHL and NHL over the course of the season. He led the St. John's IceCaps with 30 goals and 68 points over 58 games in 2016-17.

