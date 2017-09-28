Canadiens' Chris Terry: Hits waiver wire
The Canadiens placed Terry on waivers Thursday.
Terry posted an impressive stat line in the minors last season, racking up 68 points (30 goals, 38 assists) in 58 games with AHL St. John's, but he wasn't able to translate that production into success with the big club, as he finished the campaign with a mere four points in 14 games with the Canadiens. The 28-year-old forward will almost certainly spend some time in the NHL this season, but he'll likely once again stick with Montreal's AHL affiliate for most of the year.
