Terry (abdomen) was a full participant during Sunday's practice, J-F Chaumont of the Journal de Montreal reports.

The former Carolina Hurricane had missed close to a week with what the team called a "torso" injury but he now appears to be at least close to 100%. Despite a huge year in the AHL in 2016-17 -- when he scored 68 points in 58 games -- Terry faces an uphill battle to make the Habs' roster, as evidenced by the fact that he is skating on the "sixth line" during camp.

