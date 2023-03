Tierney had two assists and one shot on goal over 9:38 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Tierney was involved in both goals scored by his fourth-line mates. He prevented Carolina from clearing their zone, which initiated a sequence leading to Alex Belzile's tally in the first period. He later set up Michael Pezzetta for a second-period strike. Tierney has three points in six games since being claimed off waivers by Montreal.