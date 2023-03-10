Tierney had a shorthanded assist, one shot on goal and one blocked shot over 13:18 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Rangers.

Tierney jumped on a misplayed puck by New York's Patrick Kane and skated into the Rangers' zone before feeding Josh Anderson for a shorthanded tally midway through the second period. He's logged three assists over the last two games and four points overall in seven games since Montreal claimed him off waivers. Tierney is one of several fringe forwards playing regular roles with injuries to Cole Caufield (shoulder), Kirby Dach (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body), Brendan Gallagher (lower body) and Juraj Slafkovsky (lower body).