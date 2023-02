Tierney netted a goal in Montreal's 5-2 win over Philadelphia on Friday.

Tierney scored at 19:55 of the first period to put Montreal ahead 2-0. He was playing in his first game with the Canadiens after being claimed off waivers from Florida on Thursday. The 28-year-old recorded two goals and three points in 13 contests while averaging 8:28 of ice time with the Panthers in 2022-23. He logged 13:12 during Friday's contest, so perhaps this change of scenery will lead to him playing a bigger role.