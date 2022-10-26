Wideman logged an assist, a blocked shot and two PIM over 17:37 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Wild.

Wideman picked up the primary helper on a Cole Caufield goal early in the second period. The assist was the first point of the season for Wideman, who chipped in with a respectable 27 points over 64 games last season. He can also be found on the first power-play unit.