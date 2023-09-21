site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Canadiens' Chris Wideman: Out indefinitely with back injury
By
RotoWire Staff
Wideman is out indefinitely because of a back injury.
Wideman had six assists and 81 PIM in 46 contests with Montreal last season. When he's healthy, Wideman might serve as a depth defenseman for the Canadiens.
