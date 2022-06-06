Wideman put pen to paper on a two-year contract extension with Montreal on Monday.

Wideman is coming off a career year for the Habs this season in which he set new personal bests in assists (23), points (27) and power-play points (12). It's the first multi-year deal the defenseman has signed since February of 2016, having played the last three seasons on one-year contracts. Even with his increased offensive output, Wideman shouldn't be expected to offer more than mid-range fantasy value heading into the 2022-23 campaign,