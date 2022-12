Wideman had one shot on goal over 16:39 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over Arizona.

Wideman filled in for the injured Mike Matheson, who has been ruled out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. Wideman has been a healthy scratch for 13 of the last 22 games, coinciding with the returns of the then-injured Joel Edmundson and Matheson. He's expected to remain in the lineup until Matheson or David Savard (upper body) are ready.