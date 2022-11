Wideman was a healthy scratch for Thursday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.

The Canadiens needed room on the active roster for Joel Edmundson, who was activated from injured reserve and made his season debut. Wideman had points in three of the last four contests, but the Habs have too many healthy bodies and presumably want their young blueliners -- Kaiden Guhle, Jordan Harris and Arber Xhekaj -- taking shifts over the 32-year-old veteran.