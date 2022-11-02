Wideman had a power-play assist, three shots on net, three blocked shots and picked up 12 penalty minutes in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Minnesota.

Wideman was the secondary helper on Nick Suzuki's goal in the third period. He later picked up a cross-checking minor and 10-minute misconduct as part of a kerfuffle following the Wild's Marco Rossi shoving Juraj Slafkovsky into the boards with 1:20 left. Wideman has assists in three off the last four games, including two on the man-advantage unit.