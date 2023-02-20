Wideman (undisclosed) won't make the trip with the Canadiens to New Jersey for Tuesday's game, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Wideman didn't practice Monday and received treatment for an injury. This comes after he took part in Montreal's skills competition Sunday, but it's unclear at this time if he was injured during the festivities. Wideman has recorded four assists, 37 blocks and 63 PIM in 32 appearances this season. His status for Friday's contest versus Philadelphia has not been determined yet.