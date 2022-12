Dvorak had a goal on three shots and one blocked shot over 17:57 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.

Dvorak one-timed a pass from Nick Suzuki past Cam Talbot for the Canadiens' second goal. It was his second tally and fourth point over the last five games. The 26-year-old center has six goals, seven assists and 46 shots through 29 contests.