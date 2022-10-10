Dvorak (upper body) skated at center on the third line during Monday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Dvorak lined up with 2022 first-overall draft pick Juraj Slafkovsky on left wing and Brendan Gallagher at the other wing. He appeared in six of eight preseason games, posting three shots and two assists, each on the power play.
