Dvorak produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Dvorak set up Josh Anderson on the game-winning goal at 2:12 of the second period. That's points in consecutive games for Dvorak, who snapped a six-game dry spell Monday in Vancouver with a goal. He's up to five tallies, six helpers, 35 shots, 27 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 26 contests.