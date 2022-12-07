Dvorak produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.
Dvorak set up Josh Anderson on the game-winning goal at 2:12 of the second period. That's points in consecutive games for Dvorak, who snapped a six-game dry spell Monday in Vancouver with a goal. He's up to five tallies, six helpers, 35 shots, 27 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 26 contests.
