Dvorak (pectoral) is now considered day-to-day and could return before the end of the 2023-24 campaign, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Dvorak was originally expected to miss the rest of the season after undergoing pectoral surgery in early Jan., but it appears he could get into a few games before the campaign comes to a close. He picked up seven points through 25 games before undergoing surgery.