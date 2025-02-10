Dvorak scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Dvorak has two goals over five outings in February, putting him one point shy of matching his output from all of January (14 games). For the season, the defensive forward has six goals, 17 points, 70 shots on net, 50 blocked shots, 27 hits and a minus-14 rating over 56 appearances. He should be able to get back to the 20-point mark after injuries prevented him from doing so in 2023-24, but his offense is too low to help in most fantasy formats.