Dvorak scored a goal in Monday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Dvorak's tally retied the game at 5-5, countering a stretch of five straight goals from the Canucks. He snapped a six-game point drought with the goal, which was his fifth of the season. He's up to 10 points, 33 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 25 outings, playing mainly as a solid two-way option in a middle-six role.