Dvorak scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

This was Dvorak's third multi-point outing in his last seven games, but he's gone scoreless in the other four contests in that span. The 27-year-old is up to 10 tallies, 27 points, 82 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 60 appearances. He should continue to see middle-six minutes.