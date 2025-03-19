Dvorak scored a goal and added three assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

After opening the scoring just 127 seconds into the first period, Dvorak dished three helpers in the third as Montreal took control of the game. The four points represented a career-best performance for the 29-year-old, and the Habs' third line was the start of the show -- Dvorak, Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher combined for four goals and nine points. While Dvorak has found the back of the net in back-to-back contests, on the season he has just eight goals and 25 points in 67 appearances.