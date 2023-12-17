Dvorak scored a goal on two shots over 16:52 of ice time in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Dvorak put an end to New York's frantic third-period rally with an empty-net goal to preserve the win after Montreal entered the period up 4-0. The tally snapped Dvorak's 17-game stretch without a goal. The 27-year-old forward has two goals, four assists and 27 shots over 20 games.