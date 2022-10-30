Dvorak scored three goals in the third period of Saturday's 7-4 win over the Blues.

Three shots, three goals -- it was Dvorak's first NHL hat trick. And two of the goals came within 40 seconds. He knocked the puck in at the side of the net with just 41 seconds gone in the third and then followed that with a tip of a shot from the blue line just 40 seconds later. Dvorak's third came at 18:25 of the third to push the score to 7-4.