Dvorak logged an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Dvorak helped out on a Mike Hoffman goal in the third period. With two goals and an assist in his last two outings, the 25-year-old Dvorak has shaken off a four-game point drought. The American forward has 15 points, 53 shots on net, 39 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-18 rating through 32 contests, so his fantasy value is more likely to come from his non-scoring production.