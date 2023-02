Dvorak had two assists, one shot on goal, one hit, two blocked shots and two penalty minutes over 18:23 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 win over New Jersey.

Dvorak logged his second two-point night in four games. His takeaway in the offensive zone led to Montreal's fourth goal, then his defensive zone faceoff win set up Mike Matheson's game winner into an empty net. He's one of a few veteran contracts that might be hard to move at the trade deadline, so Dvorak may stay with Montreal and its low-ranked offense (2.7 goals per game). Dvorak has nine goals and 16 assists in 57 games.