Dvorak (lower body) was activated from injured reserve and will play Wednesday versus the Bruins, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.

Dvorak missed the Canadiens' last seven games, though he could have missed more if not for their season being paused in early January. The 25-year-old will draw in as the second-line center Wednesday. He's struggled on offense with 12 points and 47 shots on net through 27 games.