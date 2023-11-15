Dvorak had an assist, two shots on goal and one blocked shot over 15:44 of ice time in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Flames.

From behind the net, Dvorak fed defenseman Gustav Lindstrom for the team's lone score. It was Dvorak's second point over six games since coming off injured reserve Nov. 4. The 27-year-old centers the second line and is tasked with the responsibility of helping develop 19-year-old winger Juraj Slafkovsky, the first-overall draft pick in the 2022 draft.