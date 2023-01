Dvorak had a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits over 19:50 of ice time in Saturday's 5-4 win over St. Louis.

Dvorak had the secondary helper on Kirby Dach's goal, just his second power-play point despite a regular role as a member of Montreal's man-advantage units. He has seven goals, 10 assists and 58 shots on net over 40 games.