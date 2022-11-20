Dvorak scored a goal during Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the visiting Flyers.

Following two early goals by the Flyers on Saturday, Dvorak injected some life into the Canadiens' lineup with his first goal since recording a hat trick against the Blues on Oct. 29. Positioned by the right post, the 26-year-old defenseman jammed in a loose puck at 4:07 of the first period. Dvorak, who contributed two shots and two blocks in the comeback win Saturday, has collected five points in his past six outings.