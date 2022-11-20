Dvorak scored a goal during Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over the visiting Flyers.
Following two early goals by the Flyers on Saturday, Dvorak injected some life into the Canadiens' lineup with his first goal since recording a hat trick against the Blues on Oct. 29. Positioned by the right post, the 26-year-old defenseman jammed in a loose puck at 4:07 of the first period. Dvorak, who contributed two shots and two blocks in the comeback win Saturday, has collected five points in his past six outings.
More News
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Picks up two assists Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Records assist in win•
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Slides helper in win•
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: First NHL hat trick•
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Centers third line at practice•
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Missing practice Friday•