Dvorak (lower body) did not participate in Monday's game-day skate, indicating he won't be in action versus Colorado.
Dvorak is set to miss his third consecutive contest due to his lingering lower-body issue. There has been no update on the winger's timeline or the severity of his injury, so fantasy players will have to take a wait-and-see approach for now. Prior to his absence, Dvorak had notched eight points in his previous 12 contests, including a trio of goals.
