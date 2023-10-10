Dvorak (knee) was placed on long-term injured reserve Monday, per CapFriendly.
Dvorak will miss all of October as he recovers from knee surgery. The 27-year-old managed 28 points in 64 games before the season-ending injury in March. An update on his timeline should be available near the end of the month.
