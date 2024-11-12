Dvorak scored an empty-net goal on two shots, added an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 7-5 win over the Sabres.

Dvorak has collected five points over his last six outings, and this was his first multi-point effort of the season. The 28-year-old set up Josh Anderson on the opening goal before scoring into an empty net to seal the win. Dvorak has seven points, 19 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 16 appearances in a bottom-six role this season.