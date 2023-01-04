Dvorak had an assist, one shot on goal and one blocked shot over 19:23 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to Nashville.

Dvorak and Mike Hoffman each logged an assist on linemate Brendan Gallagher's third-period goal. The assist gives him 16 points through 38 games. Like many other forwards, Dvorak struggled to score during Montreal's seven-game road trip. He tallied in the road opener then went goal-less in the last six.