Dvorak registered two assists in a 6-4 loss to Columbus on Thursday.

Dvorak has three goals and eight points in 17 games this season. It's worth noting that all three of those goals can be traced back to when he had a hat trick Oct. 29. Outside of that one amazing game, he hasn't done a whole lot offensively this season. To make matters worse, he only averaged 13:15 of ice time Thursday, including a mere 0:03 on the power play. He was logging 16:03 this season going into Thursday's contest, so while this was a productive game for him, if his role is on the decline then his long-term fantasy value might be limited.