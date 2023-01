Dvorak collected two helpers in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Both assists came on Evgenii Dadonov tallies in the second period, as Montreal's third line sparked the team to victory. Dvorak hadn't had a multi-point performance since Nov. 17, and on the season the 26-year-old has seven goals and 20 points through 45 games, putting him on his usual 30-odd point pace.