Dvorak notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Dvorak has collected three goals and five helpers over his last 10 contests, though he also has a minus-2 rating in that span. The 27-year-old set up a Nick Suzuki tally late in the third period Friday. Dvorak is up to 28 points, 87 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 62 outings overall while serving in a middle-six role.