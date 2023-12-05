Dvorak had an assist, one shot on net and two blocked shots over 14:16 of ice time in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Dvorak picked up the secondary helper on Tanner Pearson's strike early in the second period. It was the fourth assist and fifth point over 15 games since coming off injured reserve. After a slight tweak to the line combinations, Dvorak now centers a line between Pearson and Brendan Gallagher, which can be considered the third line judging by the number of shifts they played Monday.