Dvorak had an assist, three shots on net and two blocked shots over 17:19 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Dvorak and Johnny Kovacevic battled to get a contested puck out of the Montreal end, which led to Mike Hoffman's goal. It was the second straight game with an assist for the center, who also is tied for the team lead having won 54.7 percent of his draws.