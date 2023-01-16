Dvorak had a power-play assist, one shot on goal, one hit and three blocked shots over 17:03 of ice time in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Dvorak was part of a 3-on-2 rush and slipped a pass to Kirby Dach, who scored his third power-play goal. The assist gives Dvorak 18 points (three on the power play) over 44 games.