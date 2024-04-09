Dvorak (pectoral) will return to action Tuesday when the Habs host the Flyers, per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Dvorak has played only 25 games this season, recording three goals and four assists to go along with 32 shots on goal. The 28-year-old has managed to score 10 or more goals in his previous four seasons and will look to attain that again next season. He will likely slide onto the third or fourth line as he hasn't played since Dec. 30.