Dvorak (knee) will come off long-term injured reserve and make his season debut Saturday in St. Louis, Arpon Basu of The Athletic reports.
The Canadiens will need to make a roster move to make room for Dvorak. The 27-year-old has recovered from his March knee surgery. Dvorak had 28 points in 64 games last season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Moves to LTIR•
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Not close to returning•
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Still needs clearance•
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Missing from practice•
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Won't return Saturday•