Dvorak will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign due to a torn pectoral injury for which he will undergo surgery Friday.

Dvorak's year never really got underway after he missed the first 10 games of the campaign due to a knee injury that cost him the end of the 2022-23 season as well. In his 25 appearances, the 27-year-old winger managed three goals and four assists, including one power-play point while averaging 15:56 of ice time. Without Dvorak in the squad, Sean Monahan will likely move into a second-line center role. While not official yet, Dvorak probably will be designated for long-term injured reserve in the coming days in order to free up an extra $1.985 million in cap space for the Habs.