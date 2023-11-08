Dvorak scored a goal on one shot and blocked two shots over 11:38 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

Dvorak took a pass in the neutral zone and sped through several Lightning defenders before going top shelf with a wrister for Montreal's final goal with 18 seconds left in the game. For Dvorak, who missed the first 10 games recovering from knee surgery in March, it was his first goal since Feb. 28. He's skating on the third line with Alex Newhook (six points) and Josh Anderson (one point).