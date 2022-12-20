Dvorak scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Dvorak scored in the second period, redirecting an Arber Xhekaj shot past Karel Vejmelka for the Canadiens' second tally. Over the last eight games, Dvorak's been solid with three goals and two assists. The 26-year-old continues to see time in all situations, and he's up to 14 points, 51 shots on net, 30 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 32 appearances.