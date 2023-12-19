Dvorak supplied a power-play goal in a 3-2 overtime win over Winnipeg on Monday.
Dvorak's marker came late in the second period to put the Canadiens ahead 2-0. It was his third goal and seventh point in 21 contests this season. While Dvorak typically isn't a major offensive threat, the 27-year-old has now found the back of the net in two straight games.
