Dvorak had an assist, two shots and one block in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.
Dvorak picked up the secondary helper on Montreal's second goal. It was the third point in four games for the 28-year-old center, who's settled in quickly to the third line between Josh Anderson and Brendan Gallagher. Dvorak opened the season as the fourth-line center until being promoted earlier this week.
