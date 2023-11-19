Dvorak had an assist and one blocked shot over 15:56 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Dvorak won a puck battle in the neutral zone and eventually found Johnny Kovacevic for the Canadiens' final goal with just under five minutes left. It was Dvorak's third point in eight games since he was activated off long-term injured reserve. He opened the game on the third line before taking shifts on the second line during the third period. The second line is the one with Juraj Slafkovsky, whose development is a top priority of head coach Martin St. Louis.