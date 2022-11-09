Dvorak had an assist and finished plus-1 over 14:34 of ice time in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Dvorak picked up the secondary assist on Mike Hoffman's second goal of the game. Both goals were similar in that they came off rebounds of Brendan Gallagher shots. Dvorak has three goals and two assists this season, and the center is pointless in 10 of 13 contests.