Dvorak had an assist, one shot on goal and two blocked shots over 16:47 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay.
Dvorak was the second helper, winning a faceoff in the offensive zone that eventually led to Kaiden Guhle's goal. The center has six points over the last 11 contests. Dvorak, who has been a steady hand in the circle, won 10 of 20 faceoffs and is second on the club with 52.9 win percentage.
More News
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Scores on redirection•
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Buries goal in loss•
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Streaks to three games•
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Collects assist in win•
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Deposits goal in overtime loss•
-
Canadiens' Christian Dvorak: Marker motivates Montreal•