Dvorak had an assist, one shot on goal and two blocked shots over 16:47 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to Tampa Bay.

Dvorak was the second helper, winning a faceoff in the offensive zone that eventually led to Kaiden Guhle's goal. The center has six points over the last 11 contests. Dvorak, who has been a steady hand in the circle, won 10 of 20 faceoffs and is second on the club with 52.9 win percentage.